Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells 36,000 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $2,873,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,874,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,655,065.76. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $409,320.00.

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Block Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of XYZ stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,478,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 59.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Block by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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