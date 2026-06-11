Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells $399,840.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $399,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,990,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,679,573.60. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50.

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Block Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.26. 5,931,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,556. The business's 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.56.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,396 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYZ. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Block

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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