Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells $448,800.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,928,672 shares in the company, valued at $144,264,665.60. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50.

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Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. 7,048,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,521. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYZ shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.70.

View Our Latest Report on Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,305,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $484,387,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company's stock worth $816,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436,380 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth $368,213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Block by 528.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $199,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,523 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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