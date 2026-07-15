Block (NYSE:XYZ) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $83.2230, with a volume of 4120422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Block from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYZ

Block Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 500,816 shares in the company, valued at $37,561,200. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,032,990 shares in the company, valued at $156,153,961.90. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,219 shares of company stock valued at $27,286,681. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,281 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,651 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Block by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,228,000 after buying an additional 64,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,223,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,749,000 after acquiring an additional 82,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

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