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Blockchain Stocks To Consider - July 30th

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Nukkleus logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s July 30 blockchain stocks to watch are Nukkleus (DFNS), Core Scientific (CORZ), Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR), and Globant (GLOB), selected based on recent trading volume.
  • The companies provide varied blockchain exposure: Nukkleus focuses on financial technology and payments, Core Scientific and Bitdeer operate cryptocurrency-mining infrastructure, while Figure applies blockchain to lending and capital markets.
  • Globant offers blockchain alongside broader digital services such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and enterprise technology. Investing in these stocks provides indirect blockchain exposure but involves significant volatility and regulatory, technological, and market risks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nukkleus.

Nukkleus, Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Figure Technology Solutions, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or support blockchain technology, including cryptocurrency platforms, mining firms, payment networks, and enterprise software providers. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to blockchain’s potential growth without directly owning digital assets, but they may carry significant volatility and regulatory, technological, and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Nukkleus (DFNS)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFNS

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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