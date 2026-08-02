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Blockchain Stocks To Follow Now - August 2nd

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Core Scientific logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies, Nukkleus, Globant, and Figure Technology Solutions are highlighted as blockchain stocks to watch based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies provide varied blockchain exposure, spanning cryptocurrency mining and hosting, hash-rate services, blockchain-enabled payments, digital solutions, and capital-markets infrastructure.
  • Investors can gain indirect exposure to blockchain and digital assets through these stocks, but should expect significant volatility and company-specific risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Nukkleus, Globant, and Figure Technology Solutions are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or support blockchain technology, including cryptocurrency exchanges, mining firms, payment providers, and companies building blockchain-based applications. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to the potential growth of blockchain and digital assets without directly owning cryptocurrencies, but they may carry significant volatility and business-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Nukkleus (DFNS)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFNS

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Core Scientific Right Now?

Before you consider Core Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

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While Core Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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