Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37, FiscalAI reports. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.550-2.850 EPS.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 10.9%

BE stock traded down $20.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,425,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,925,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3,353.85 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.18 and a 200 day moving average of $207.93. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom’s exposure to AI data-center power demand remains a key bullish theme. Its onsite power systems could benefit from data centers’ need for reliable electricity, and analysts see the company’s scalable platform and stronger outlook as advantages over Plug Power. Bloom Energy Rose on AI Data Center Power Demand

Bloom’s exposure to AI data-center power demand remains a key bullish theme. Its onsite power systems could benefit from data centers’ need for reliable electricity, and analysts see the company’s scalable platform and stronger outlook as advantages over Plug Power. Positive Sentiment: Bloom’s previous quarter showed substantial momentum: revenue increased 130% year over year, earnings exceeded expectations, and management raised its full-year guidance. Those results support the long-term investment case if the company can sustain growth. Bloom Energy Reports Earnings Tuesday

Bloom’s previous quarter showed substantial momentum: revenue increased 130% year over year, earnings exceeded expectations, and management raised its full-year guidance. Those results support the long-term investment case if the company can sustain growth. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects second-quarter revenue to grow roughly 106% and earnings per share to increase more than fourfold. The report and management’s guidance will determine whether those ambitious expectations are met or exceeded. BE Stock Dips Premarket Ahead of Q2 Results

Wall Street expects second-quarter revenue to grow roughly 106% and earnings per share to increase more than fourfold. The report and management’s guidance will determine whether those ambitious expectations are met or exceeded. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear to be locking in profits after Bloom’s stock gained more than 100% during the year and reached a much higher recent valuation. The sharp retreat from its 52-week high reflects concern that excellent results may already be priced in. Why Bloom Energy Shares Are Tanking Ahead of Earnings

Investors appear to be locking in profits after Bloom’s stock gained more than 100% during the year and reached a much higher recent valuation. The sharp retreat from its 52-week high reflects concern that excellent results may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: The broader hydrogen and fuel-cell complex is selling off ahead of Bloom’s results, adding sector-level pressure. With elevated volatility and a beta of 3.73, BE is particularly sensitive to profit-taking and changes in risk appetite. Bloom Energy Sinks Ahead of Q2 Report

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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