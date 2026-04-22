Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.62% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy to $173.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.86.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $12.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.55. 1,883,647 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,310,964. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $5,628,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 140,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,682,995.16. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target sharply to $251 and kept a Buy rating, citing Bloom’s opportunity from the 800 VDC data-center buildout — a direct revenue catalyst if hyperscalers keep favoring on-site fuel-cell power. UBS Hikes Bloom Energy's Price Target

UBS raised its price target sharply to $251 and kept a Buy rating, citing Bloom’s opportunity from the 800 VDC data-center buildout — a direct revenue catalyst if hyperscalers keep favoring on-site fuel-cell power. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst and trade pieces are recasting Bloom as a core AI-data-center power play (MarketBeat/InvestorPlace, Zacks, Yahoo), highlighting stronger estimates, order backlogs and comparisons that favor BE over peers like Plug Power — supporting momentum and demand-based thesis. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE): AI Power Holding

Multiple analyst and trade pieces are recasting Bloom as a core AI-data-center power play (MarketBeat/InvestorPlace, Zacks, Yahoo), highlighting stronger estimates, order backlogs and comparisons that favor BE over peers like Plug Power — supporting momentum and demand-based thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Bloom “the real deal,” lending celebrity validation, but warned about the stock’s recent parabolic move — a bullish endorsement tempered by caution on momentum risk. Jim Cramer Calls Bloom Energy “The Real Deal”

Jim Cramer called Bloom “the real deal,” lending celebrity validation, but warned about the stock’s recent parabolic move — a bullish endorsement tempered by caution on momentum risk. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $229 but kept a Neutral rating, implying limited near-term upside from current levels despite recognizing upside drivers — a mixed signal for new buyers. Benzinga Coverage

Citigroup raised its price target to $229 but kept a Neutral rating, implying limited near-term upside from current levels despite recognizing upside drivers — a mixed signal for new buyers. Negative Sentiment: Coverage from Yahoo/others flags valuation and ongoing losses as key risks: the stock’s sharp run has put valuation in focus, and Bloom still reports losses despite revenue growth — a reminder that fundamentals and profitability timelines matter for sustaining the rally. Bloom Energy Valuation In Focus

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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