Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $351.28 and last traded at $325.1690, with a volume of 1415722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.19.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6,464.41 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,760.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 172,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,775,451. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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