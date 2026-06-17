Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Aman Joshi Sells 3,558 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) insider Aman Joshi sold 3,558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.14, for a total value of $1,028,760.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775,451. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Aman Joshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.09. 10,976,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,093,469. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $254.92 and its 200 day moving average is $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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