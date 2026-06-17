Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $820,286.46 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32.

On Thursday, May 14th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,879 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $829,439.90.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $5,628,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $6,126,900.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,410 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $2,318,742.70.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BE stock traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $285.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,976,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,469. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.55. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.14.

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Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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