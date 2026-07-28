Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of BE stock traded down $20.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.73. 24,425,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,925,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,353.85 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $269.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.93. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom’s exposure to AI data-center power demand remains a key bullish theme. Its onsite power systems could benefit from data centers’ need for reliable electricity, and analysts see the company’s scalable platform and stronger outlook as advantages over Plug Power. Bloom Energy Rose on AI Data Center Power Demand

Bloom’s exposure to AI data-center power demand remains a key bullish theme. Its onsite power systems could benefit from data centers’ need for reliable electricity, and analysts see the company’s scalable platform and stronger outlook as advantages over Plug Power. Positive Sentiment: Bloom’s previous quarter showed substantial momentum: revenue increased 130% year over year, earnings exceeded expectations, and management raised its full-year guidance. Those results support the long-term investment case if the company can sustain growth. Bloom Energy Reports Earnings Tuesday

Bloom’s previous quarter showed substantial momentum: revenue increased 130% year over year, earnings exceeded expectations, and management raised its full-year guidance. Those results support the long-term investment case if the company can sustain growth. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects second-quarter revenue to grow roughly 106% and earnings per share to increase more than fourfold. The report and management’s guidance will determine whether those ambitious expectations are met or exceeded. BE Stock Dips Premarket Ahead of Q2 Results

Wall Street expects second-quarter revenue to grow roughly 106% and earnings per share to increase more than fourfold. The report and management’s guidance will determine whether those ambitious expectations are met or exceeded. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear to be locking in profits after Bloom’s stock gained more than 100% during the year and reached a much higher recent valuation. The sharp retreat from its 52-week high reflects concern that excellent results may already be priced in. Why Bloom Energy Shares Are Tanking Ahead of Earnings

Investors appear to be locking in profits after Bloom’s stock gained more than 100% during the year and reached a much higher recent valuation. The sharp retreat from its 52-week high reflects concern that excellent results may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: The broader hydrogen and fuel-cell complex is selling off ahead of Bloom’s results, adding sector-level pressure. With elevated volatility and a beta of 3.73, BE is particularly sensitive to profit-taking and changes in risk appetite. Bloom Energy Sinks Ahead of Q2 Report

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,532.6% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 702 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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