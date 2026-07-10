Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $298.00 at Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $293.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's target price indicates a potential upside of 16.29% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $242.14.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BE opened at $256.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,124.28 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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