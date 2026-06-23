Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $345.85, but opened at $309.35. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $322.9690, with a volume of 2,465,176 shares changing hands.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,403.80 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.13 and a 200 day moving average of $180.40.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $624,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. DV Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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