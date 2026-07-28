Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.18, but opened at $175.30. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $164.22, with a volume of 3,131,733 shares.
Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is viewed as a potential beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout because its onsite power systems can help data centers address grid constraints and rising electricity demand. The company’s scalable platform and stronger outlook also give it an advantage over Plug Power, according to recent comparisons. BE vs. PLUG: Which Alternative Energy Stock Looks More Attractive?
- Positive Sentiment: The latest reported quarter showed substantial momentum: revenue increased 130.4% year over year to $751.1 million, above the $539.9 million consensus estimate, while adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share exceeded expectations of $0.12. Management also previously raised full-year guidance, supporting the bullish AI and power-demand thesis. Bloom Energy Reports Earnings Tuesday and Is Still Up More Than 100% This Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity remains volatile ahead of the earnings release, with bullish order-flow signals suggesting institutional and retail interest but investors waiting for management to prove that rapid growth can continue. Bloom Energy Rose on AI Data Center Power Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Shares have pulled back sharply from their recent high, and pre-earnings caution is weighing on the stock. Expectations are elevated, with analysts looking for roughly 106% revenue growth and earnings per share more than quadrupling; any weaker guidance, margin pressure, or signs that AI-related demand is not converting into orders could trigger additional selling. BE Stock Dips Premarket Ahead of Q2 Results
- Negative Sentiment: A broader technology selloff and rotation into traditional energy stocks are adding pressure. With Bloom’s valuation already reflecting significant future growth, investors may be taking profits after its large year-to-date advance and demanding clearer evidence that its AI data-center opportunity justifies the premium. 3 Stocks Standing Out and 2 Losing Momentum as the Tech Rally Cracks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on BE. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $254.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $269.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.93. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,273.21 and a beta of 3.73.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,175,646.95. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,683,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock worth $364,066,000 after buying an additional 2,673,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.
About Bloom Energy
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Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
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