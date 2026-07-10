Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 4.7% - Should You Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $229.55 and last traded at $244.8790. Approximately 14,768,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,744,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.02.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Bloom Energy and kept a positive rating, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Susquehanna raised its price target on Bloom Energy and kept a positive rating, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and a $310 price target, suggesting analysts still view the company’s long-term demand outlook favorably.

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and a $310 price target, suggesting analysts still view the company’s long-term demand outlook favorably. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy previously beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, with strong year-over-year growth that had helped fuel the stock’s strong rally.

Bloom Energy previously beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, with strong year-over-year growth that had helped fuel the stock’s strong rally. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary argues the stock had become stretched after a massive year-to-date gain, making it vulnerable to a pullback even without a major fundamental change. Article Title

Some market commentary argues the stock had become stretched after a massive year-to-date gain, making it vulnerable to a pullback even without a major fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has denied the short-seller allegations and filed an 8-K response, trying to reassure investors that the claims about mineral sourcing and supply-chain dependence are inaccurate. Article Title

Bloom Energy has denied the short-seller allegations and filed an 8-K response, trying to reassure investors that the claims about mineral sourcing and supply-chain dependence are inaccurate. Negative Sentiment: A short report questioned Bloom Energy’s scandium and supply-chain disclosures, triggering renewed investor concern about dependence on critical minerals and possible China exposure.

A short report questioned Bloom Energy’s scandium and supply-chain disclosures, triggering renewed investor concern about dependence on critical minerals and possible China exposure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations tied to the allegations, which adds legal overhang and can keep pressure on the shares.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations tied to the allegations, which adds legal overhang and can keep pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Fuel-cell stocks broadly are selling off, with Bloom Energy giving back a portion of its big 2026 gains as the sector unwinds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $242.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $284.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,896.60 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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