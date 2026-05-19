Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 1.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $268.58 and last traded at $261.5730. 8,426,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 11,180,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.71.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.1%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $195.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,230.41 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $608,474.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 210,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,603,612.96. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,049,457.94. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,479. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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