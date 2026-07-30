Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 26.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 26.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho now has a $242.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $285.00. Bloom Energy traded as high as $215.74 and last traded at $207.1940. Approximately 34,196,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 12,366,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.75.

BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $279.00 to $227.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.18.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,966,328.87. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,617 shares of company stock worth $34,238,909. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results: Second-quarter revenue rose 165.5% year over year to $1.07 billion, surpassing the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.78 was double the $0.39 analyst forecast and up from $0.10 a year earlier. Bloom Energy Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Second-quarter revenue rose 165.5% year over year to $1.07 billion, surpassing the $826 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $0.78 was double the $0.39 analyst forecast and up from $0.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Higher full-year guidance: Bloom raised 2026 revenue guidance to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, above the roughly $3.7 billion consensus. EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 also exceeded the prior analyst estimate of $1.99. Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Product Growth, View Up

Bloom raised 2026 revenue guidance to $3.9 billion-$4.2 billion from $3.4 billion-$3.8 billion previously, above the roughly $3.7 billion consensus. EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 also exceeded the prior analyst estimate of $1.99. Positive Sentiment: AI data-center demand is driving optimism: Management cited strong product growth, onsite-power demand and expanding AI infrastructure opportunities. An expanded Brookfield financing partnership, with a potential $25 billion backstop, could support large customer deployments and future growth. Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock

Management cited strong product growth, onsite-power demand and expanding AI infrastructure opportunities. An expanded Brookfield financing partnership, with a potential $25 billion backstop, could support large customer deployments and future growth. Positive Sentiment: Upgrades added support: Mizuho raised Bloom’s rating to “outperform” with a $242 price target, while Clear Street and Zacks Research upgraded the shares to “strong buy.”

Mizuho raised Bloom’s rating to “outperform” with a $242 price target, while Clear Street and Zacks Research upgraded the shares to “strong buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating but reduced its target to $314, while BMO cut its target to $227 and retained “market perform.” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $176 and kept an “equal weight” rating.

JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating but reduced its target to $314, while BMO cut its target to $227 and retained “market perform.” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $176 and kept an “equal weight” rating. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility remain risks: Despite the rebound, BE has recently experienced substantial losses and trades at a high valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio near 279 and beta of 3.73. Profit-taking and skepticism following the stock’s earlier rally could produce continued volatility.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 26.5%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $264.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.26 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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