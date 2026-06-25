Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 5.5% - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $297.97 and last traded at $308.3680. Approximately 13,061,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 11,150,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Down 5.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.16 and a 200-day moving average of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,166.13 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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