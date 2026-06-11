Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 6.6% - Here's Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $252.82 and last traded at $249.5870. Approximately 8,787,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 11,125,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.23.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,990.74 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DV Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 717.8% during the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company's stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here