Bloom Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 179,305 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the average volume of 97,223 put options.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $651,992.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $267.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Down 14.5%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $31.61 on Friday, reaching $185.69. 9,643,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,786,575. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,727.83 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $351.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.41 and a 200 day moving average of $206.75.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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