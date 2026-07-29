Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.0015 billion for the quarter. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.320 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 0.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloomin' Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts: Sign Up

Bloomin' Brands Stock Performance

BLMN stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Bloomin' Brands has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $736.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin' Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,106 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 69.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,590,098 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,123 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,864,000 after buying an additional 269,746 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,064,940 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $12,741,000 after buying an additional 1,108,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,257 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 213,932 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloomin' Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloomin' Brands wasn't on the list.

While Bloomin' Brands currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here