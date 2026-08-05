Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin' Brands also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to -0.270--0.220 EPS.

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Bloomin' Brands Stock Performance

BLMN opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Bloomin' Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.270--0.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin' Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin' Brands from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin' Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin' Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bloomin' Brands by 83,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bloomin' Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin' Brands by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin' Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bloomin' Brands by 178.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

Further Reading

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