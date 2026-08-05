Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.270--0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin' Brands also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

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Bloomin' Brands Stock Down 1.3%

BLMN opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Bloomin' Brands has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $763.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 0.55%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.270--0.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin' Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bloomin' Brands from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin' Brands from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bloomin' Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Bloomin' Brands

Institutional Trading of Bloomin' Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Bloomin' Brands by 83,825.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin' Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

Further Reading

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