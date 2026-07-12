Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Cut to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.1%

OBDC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 3,615,904 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.02 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 199,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 160,221 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,827 shares of the company's stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 119,798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,779,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,347 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 471,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 149,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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