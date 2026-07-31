Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock's previous close.

OWL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.22.

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Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 6.3%

OWL stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $693.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Key Blue Owl Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings were broadly supportive: EPS was $0.22, matching consensus and rising from $0.21 a year earlier, while revenue of $693.56 million slightly exceeded the $693.15 million estimate. AUM reached approximately $319 billion. Blue Owl Capital second-quarter results

Second-quarter earnings were broadly supportive: EPS was $0.22, matching consensus and rising from $0.21 a year earlier, while revenue of $693.56 million slightly exceeded the $693.15 million estimate. AUM reached approximately $319 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized diversification across investment platforms and geographies. Real assets fundraising surpassed credit fundraising during the quarter, while data-center and artificial-intelligence-related financing—including a reported potential $5.9 billion loan for Stack—supports growth in an expanding alternative-investment niche. Blue Owl leans into real assets

Management emphasized diversification across investment platforms and geographies. Real assets fundraising surpassed credit fundraising during the quarter, while data-center and artificial-intelligence-related financing—including a reported potential $5.9 billion loan for Stack—supports growth in an expanding alternative-investment niche. Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The distribution represents an annualized yield of roughly 9.1%, which may appeal to income-oriented investors. Blue Owl dividend announcement

Blue Owl declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The distribution represents an annualized yield of roughly 9.1%, which may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Blue Owl also highlighted a $170 million investment in alternative-investment platform CAIS, which values CAIS above $2 billion. The deal could expand distribution capabilities, although its near-term financial impact on OWL is unclear. CAIS financing announcement

Blue Owl also highlighted a $170 million investment in alternative-investment platform CAIS, which values CAIS above $2 billion. The deal could expand distribution capabilities, although its near-term financial impact on OWL is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Fundraising fell 37% and private-credit fundraising reached its slowest pace in three years. Investors also continued withdrawing capital from some credit vehicles, raising concerns about fee growth and the durability of Blue Owl’s dividend coverage. Blue Owl private credit fundraising report

Fundraising fell 37% and private-credit fundraising reached its slowest pace in three years. Investors also continued withdrawing capital from some credit vehicles, raising concerns about fee growth and the durability of Blue Owl’s dividend coverage. Negative Sentiment: One analyst downgraded Blue Owl to Hold, citing dividend-coverage deterioration and pressure on net asset value, despite stable non-accruals and generally solid portfolio quality. Blue Owl rating downgrade

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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