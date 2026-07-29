Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $394.2310 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.02 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE OBDC opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,878 shares of the company's stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,115 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Blue Owl Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Blue Owl Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation NYSE: OBDC is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company's investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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