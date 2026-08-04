BMO Capital Markets Boosts CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Price Target to $12.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock's previous close.

CNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.72.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of CNH opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.CNH Industrial's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CNH Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNH reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13 , ahead of the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2% year over year to $4.8 billion , slightly exceeding expectations. CNH Industrial Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CNH reported adjusted diluted EPS of , ahead of the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2% year over year to , slightly exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.41 to $0.46 , indicating results should be at the higher end of previous guidance and above the $0.41 consensus midpoint expectation. The company also forecasts flat Agriculture sales, 5%–10% Construction sales growth and $200 million–$400 million of industrial free cash flow. CNH Industrial Outlook Improves

Management now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of , indicating results should be at the higher end of previous guidance and above the $0.41 consensus midpoint expectation. The company also forecasts flat Agriculture sales, 5%–10% Construction sales growth and $200 million–$400 million of industrial free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Construction revenue increased 12% to $866 million, supported by stronger volumes and shipments delayed from the first quarter. CNH also returned approximately $200 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. CNH Industrial Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Construction revenue increased 12% to $866 million, supported by stronger volumes and shipments delayed from the first quarter. CNH also returned approximately to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Agriculture remains at the trough of its cycle, but cited dealer inventory normalization, aging equipment fleets and improving new-versus-used equipment pricing as potential signs of a future recovery. CNH Industrial Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said Agriculture remains at the trough of its cycle, but cited dealer inventory normalization, aging equipment fleets and improving new-versus-used equipment pricing as potential signs of a future recovery. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability weakened considerably: reported net income fell 35% to $141 million, adjusted industrial EBIT declined 25% and the industrial EBIT margin contracted to 4.0% from 5.6%. Agriculture EBIT dropped 35%, while Construction EBIT fell 57%, pressured by tariffs, weaker volumes, unfavorable product mix and higher expenses. CNH Industrial Reports Revenue Growth and Narrows Outlook

Underlying profitability weakened considerably: reported net income fell 35% to $141 million, adjusted industrial EBIT declined 25% and the industrial EBIT margin contracted to 4.0% from 5.6%. Agriculture EBIT dropped 35%, while Construction EBIT fell 57%, pressured by tariffs, weaker volumes, unfavorable product mix and higher expenses. Negative Sentiment: Industrial free cash flow was $150 million in the quarter, down from $451 million a year earlier, while year-to-date industrial free cash flow was negative $439 million. Financial Services also reported lower revenue and net income, with overdue receivables rising in part because of pressure on farmers in South America.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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