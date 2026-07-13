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BMO Capital Markets Cuts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $11.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 but kept an outperform rating. The new target still implies about 17.45% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Other analysts have also turned more cautious: UBS kept a neutral rating, Barclays cut its target to $9.00, Piper Sandler reduced its target to $12.50, and JPMorgan lowered its target to $10.50. Overall, Blue Owl now has a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $13.37.
  • Blue Owl Capital shares opened at $9.37 and the company recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, matching estimates. Revenue came in at $699.88 million, above expectations, and analysts currently forecast full-year EPS of 0.87.
  • Interested in Blue Owl Capital? Here are five stocks we like better.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company's current price.

OWL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 36.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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