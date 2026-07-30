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BMO Capital Markets Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$81.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Capital Power logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital Power’s price target to C$81 from C$85 while maintaining an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 20.23% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall: Capital Power has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of C$80.11, supported by several target increases despite some reductions.
  • Capital Power shares rose 2.1% to C$67.37. The company reported quarterly revenue of C$714 million and a loss of C$0.33 per share, while an insider recently sold 1,500 shares.
  • Interested in Capital Power? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$82.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a "top pick" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$80.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Stock Up 2.1%

TSE CPX traded up C$1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 378,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -612.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.19. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$56.08 and a 1-year high of C$77.02.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of C$714.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In related news, insider Jason Daniel Comandante sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.88, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$652,279.68. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power TSX: CPX is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities, plus battery energy storage across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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