BMO Capital Markets Cuts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $50.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock's previous close.

TPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on TPG in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on TPG from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.40.

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TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $42.67 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. TPG has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. TPG had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. TPG's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in TPG by 481.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 2,496.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in TPG by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 252.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company's stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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