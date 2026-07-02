BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $19.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the airline's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.89.

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American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 53,899,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,875,234. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,433,313. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 569.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,687,232 shares of the airline's stock worth $104,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock worth $153,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,198,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,711.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984,457 shares of the airline's stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,152,577 shares of the airline's stock worth $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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