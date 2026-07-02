BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.93.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2%

DAL traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.90. 2,751,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,820,682. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $4,723,067.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,727,497.35. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lifted its price target on Delta Air Lines to $100 from $93 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in the airline’s earnings outlook and valuation. Benzinga report on the price target increase

Bank of America lifted its price target on Delta Air Lines to $100 from $93 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in the airline’s earnings outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said higher airfares have held up after spring price hikes, with strong demand and lower fuel prices seen as key supports ahead of second-quarter results. Benzinga analyst commentary

Analysts said higher airfares have held up after spring price hikes, with strong demand and lower fuel prices seen as key supports ahead of second-quarter results. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight Delta as a fundamentally strong long-term airline, including its push for leadership in the trans-Pacific market and broader global route expansion. Yahoo Finance article on Delta fundamentals

Multiple articles highlight Delta as a fundamentally strong long-term airline, including its push for leadership in the trans-Pacific market and broader global route expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on Delta’s Q2 earnings report due July 10, with current headlines mainly framing expectations rather than delivering a new earnings surprise. TipRanks earnings preview

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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