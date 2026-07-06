BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.67.

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Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $146.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $186.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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