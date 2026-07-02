BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the aerospace company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,518.25.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock traded up $34.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,343.47. 71,566 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,174. Transdigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,235.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,274.90. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $52,625,524 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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