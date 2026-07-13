BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Price

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.15.

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DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DTE opened at $150.41 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The business's fifty day moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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