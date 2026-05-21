BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $412.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $443.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $596.03.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $383.93 on Thursday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company also raised FY 2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling continued demand and healthy operating momentum. Article Title

Intuit delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company also raised FY 2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling continued demand and healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said it will continue investing in AI and “big bets,” and the board approved an $8 billion buyback plus a 15% dividend increase, which supports shareholder returns and suggests confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Management said it will continue investing in AI and “big bets,” and the board approved an $8 billion buyback plus a 15% dividend increase, which supports shareholder returns and suggests confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech trading was mixed, with market futures and Nasdaq sentiment pressured by Nvidia-related moves, which may be adding some macro noise around INTU’s post-earnings reaction. Article Title

Broader tech trading was mixed, with market futures and Nasdaq sentiment pressured by Nvidia-related moves, which may be adding some macro noise around INTU’s post-earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: Intuit announced it will cut about 17% of its workforce, or roughly 3,000 jobs, in a restructuring tied to AI investment. Investors are reacting negatively to the execution risk, restructuring charges, and the signal that management sees a need to aggressively reset the cost base. Article Title

Intuit announced it will cut about 17% of its workforce, or roughly 3,000 jobs, in a restructuring tied to AI investment. Investors are reacting negatively to the execution risk, restructuring charges, and the signal that management sees a need to aggressively reset the cost base. Negative Sentiment: The company also trimmed TurboTax revenue guidance, raising concerns about slower growth in a key business line and fueling fears that AI disruption could pressure legacy tax-prep demand. Article Title

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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