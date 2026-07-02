BMO Capital Markets Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $157.50

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $157.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.26.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of UAL stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $133.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,630. The company's 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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