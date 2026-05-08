BMO Capital Markets Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $230.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $325.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.70.

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HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $192.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.94. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $180.50 and a fifty-two week high of $682.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $2,233,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 370,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,364,114.50. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,082. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 80.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: HubSpot reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (revenue $881M, EPS $2.72) and raised Q2 and FY 2026 guidance — a fundamental positive that supports the stock’s long-term growth thesis. HubSpot Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results

HubSpot reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (revenue $881M, EPS $2.72) and raised Q2 and FY 2026 guidance — a fundamental positive that supports the stock’s long-term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several firms (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Piper Sandler) reaffirmed Outperform/Overweight ratings even after trimming targets — Morgan Stanley still implies sizeable upside with a $350 target. These supportive analyst views can limit downside and attract buyers at lower levels. Analyst Notes

Several firms (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Piper Sandler) reaffirmed Outperform/Overweight ratings even after trimming targets — Morgan Stanley still implies sizeable upside with a $350 target. These supportive analyst views can limit downside and attract buyers at lower levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analysis on HubSpot’s AI strategy (Breeze AI agents) highlight a longer-term bull case but also flag execution and churn risks — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Breeze AI Agents Driving HubSpot’s Bull Thesis

Coverage and analysis on HubSpot’s AI strategy (Breeze AI agents) highlight a longer-term bull case but also flag execution and churn risks — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q1 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on churn, ARR dynamics and AI product cadence — watch management commentary for guide cadence and churn commentary. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The full Q1 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on churn, ARR dynamics and AI product cadence — watch management commentary for guide cadence and churn commentary. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and guide lift, HubSpot shares plunged in after‑hours/early trading as some investors focused on signs of AI‑related churn concerns and valuation — a short‑term selling wave that pressured the stock. Shares Plummet Despite Beating Q1

Despite the beat and guide lift, HubSpot shares plunged in after‑hours/early trading as some investors focused on signs of AI‑related churn concerns and valuation — a short‑term selling wave that pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup downgraded HUBS from Buy to Neutral with a $230 target (below the current level), adding selling pressure. Citi Downgrade

Citigroup downgraded HUBS from Buy to Neutral with a $230 target (below the current level), adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed an Underperform and cut its target to $180 — a bearish institutional view that can amplify downside momentum. BofA Reaffirms Underperform

Bank of America reaffirmed an Underperform and cut its target to $180 — a bearish institutional view that can amplify downside momentum. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (~$216k reported) is small in magnitude but may be noted by traders during a volatile session. Insider Sale Report

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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