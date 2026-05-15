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BMO Capital Markets Raises Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target to $17.00

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Klarna from $16 to $17 while keeping a market perform rating, implying only modest upside from the current share price.
  • Klarna’s latest earnings showed improving fundamentals, with first-ever quarterly net profit and revenue up about 43% year over year, beating analysts’ expectations.
  • Other Wall Street firms remain mixed but generally constructive, with several analysts cutting targets earlier while the broader consensus still sits at Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.76.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the company's current price.

KLAR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Klarna Group from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Klarna Group from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAR

Klarna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KLAR opened at $16.39 on Friday. Klarna Group has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Klarna Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Klarna Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $16,040,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,922,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,105,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,910,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,665,000.

Klarna Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Klarna Group this week:

Klarna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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