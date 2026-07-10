BMO Capital Markets Upgrades LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to "Strong-Buy"

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $54.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.10.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.04. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78,685 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Amundi increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 61,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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