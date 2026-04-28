BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Price

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.27.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 8.1%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The company had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $25,835.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 562,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,429,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,033,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $295,270,000 after buying an additional 2,211,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,022.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,813,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $151,175,000 after buying an additional 1,652,298 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,582,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

More Alexandria Real Estate Equities News

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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