BNP Paribas Exane Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Fidelity reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price suggests a potential downside of 12.84% from the stock's current price.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.57.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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