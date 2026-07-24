BNP Paribas Exane Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $63.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROL. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rollins from $72.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.71.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $38.58. 4,959,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,277 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 718.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,131,337 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $167,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 11,772.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,084,398 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,264 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Rollins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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