BNP Paribas Exane Issues Positive Forecast for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the network technology company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.15.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $341.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.98 and a 200-day moving average of $198.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $277.93 billion, a PE ratio of 279.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $342.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 100,289 shares of company stock valued at $26,590,990 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $380 from $333 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock can still move higher. Benzinga

BTIG Research raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $380 from $333 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing optimism that the stock can still move higher. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and Arete Research both issued major upward target revisions, with Arete lifting its target to $433 from $185, reflecting strong confidence in PANW’s growth outlook. MarketScreener

Wells Fargo and Arete Research both issued major upward target revisions, with Arete lifting its target to $433 from $185, reflecting strong confidence in PANW’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlight momentum in AI security and observability, with analysts reaffirming positive ratings after Palo Alto Networks’ strong fiscal Q3 2026 revenue and ARR beats. Yahoo Finance

Recent articles highlight momentum in AI security and observability, with analysts reaffirming positive ratings after Palo Alto Networks’ strong fiscal Q3 2026 revenue and ARR beats. Positive Sentiment: The broader cybersecurity group has rallied, and PANW has been one of the leaders as investors bet that AI growth will drive more demand for security tools. 247WallSt

The broader cybersecurity group has rallied, and PANW has been one of the leaders as investors bet that AI growth will drive more demand for security tools. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that strategic partnerships could strengthen PANW’s AI security platform and expand its reach into regulated industries, supporting the long-term story. Zacks

Coverage also noted that strategic partnerships could strengthen PANW’s AI security platform and expand its reach into regulated industries, supporting the long-term story. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s sharp run-up has pushed valuations very high, which could limit upside or increase volatility if expectations cool. Invezz

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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