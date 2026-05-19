BNP Paribas Exane Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $325.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $348.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $454.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.48.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.5%

Home Depot stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,069,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,772. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $330.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot topped Wall Street estimates with adjusted EPS of $3.43 and revenue of $41.77 billion, suggesting core demand held up better than feared. Reuters article

Home Depot topped Wall Street estimates with adjusted EPS of $3.43 and revenue of $41.77 billion, suggesting core demand held up better than feared. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, which helped ease concerns that it would have to cut its outlook amid higher rates and weak housing activity. MarketWatch article

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, which helped ease concerns that it would have to cut its outlook amid higher rates and weak housing activity. Positive Sentiment: Management said the “core shopper” remains engaged, with small DIY projects and professional customer demand helping offset a sluggish housing market. CNBC/Yahoo Finance article

Management said the “core shopper” remains engaged, with small DIY projects and professional customer demand helping offset a sluggish housing market. Neutral Sentiment: Comparable sales rose only modestly, and several reports noted that the company is still struggling to grow, which keeps the longer-term recovery story dependent on a healthier housing market. Motley Fool article

Comparable sales rose only modestly, and several reports noted that the company is still struggling to grow, which keeps the longer-term recovery story dependent on a healthier housing market. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage highlighted pressure from inflation, high gas prices, and delayed big-ticket home projects, underscoring that consumers are still cautious and that demand could remain uneven. Investopedia article

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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