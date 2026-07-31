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BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals declared a monthly dividend of $0.03 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record on August 13. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 5.8%.
  • Shares opened at $6.18 and were down 0.2%, trading between a 12-month range of $5.80 and $6.55. The fund recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.08 and revenue of $7.57 million.
  • Institutional ownership increased during the second quarter, with Invesco initiating a position and firms including Whitebox Advisors, Bank of America, and Corient Private Wealth adding shares.
  • Interested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals? Here are five stocks we like better.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE LEO opened at $6.18 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The investment management company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 305,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,596 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,305 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals NYSE: LEO is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable‐rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

Read More

Dividend History for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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