BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

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BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE LEO opened at $6.18 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The investment management company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 305,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,596 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,305 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals NYSE: LEO is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable‐rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

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