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Bodycote (LON:BOY) Given "Buy" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Bodycote logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on Bodycote and set a GBX 900 price target, implying 30.81% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall: Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 842.50. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” with a GBX 960 target.
  • Bodycote shares opened at GBX 688, compared with a one-year range of GBX 573 to GBX 850. The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 18.10, with a 7.55% net margin and 8.58% return on equity.
  • Interested in Bodycote? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bodycote (LON:BOY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 900 target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bodycote to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 835 to GBX 960 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 842.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOY

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 688 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 714.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 713.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 573 and a one year high of GBX 850.

Bodycote (LON:BOY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 18.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bodycote will post 54.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bodycote

(Get Free Report)

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide. Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process. Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

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Analyst Recommendations for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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