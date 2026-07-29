Bodycote's (BOY) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bodycote (LON:BOY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 960 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 900 price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 900 price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 842.50.

Get Bodycote alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOY

Bodycote Trading Down 0.3%

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 688 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 573 and a 12 month high of GBX 850. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 714.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 713.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Bodycote (LON:BOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 18.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bodycote had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bodycote will post 54.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bodycote

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide. Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process. Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bodycote, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bodycote wasn't on the list.

While Bodycote currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here