Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.48), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

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Boeing Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 1.21. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.53.

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Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Symphony Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and deliveries exceeded expectations: Boeing reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $24.6 billion, up 8% year over year and ahead of the $24.26 billion consensus estimate. Commercial Airplanes delivered 171 aircraft, helping revenue reach $11.8 billion. Reuters article

Boeing reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $24.6 billion, up 8% year over year and ahead of the $24.26 billion consensus estimate. Commercial Airplanes delivered 171 aircraft, helping revenue reach $11.8 billion. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation and backlog improved: Operating cash flow was $1.4 billion, while free cash flow rebounded to roughly $631 million. Total backlog reached a record $715 billion, including more than 6,200 commercial aircraft, supporting the investment case for Boeing’s turnaround. Boeing second-quarter results

Operating cash flow was $1.4 billion, while free cash flow rebounded to roughly $631 million. Total backlog reached a record $715 billion, including more than 6,200 commercial aircraft, supporting the investment case for Boeing’s turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Production recovery remains a key catalyst: Boeing continues to ramp up 737 MAX production, while its Global Services segment produced $5.3 billion in revenue and an 18.1% operating margin. Management reaffirmed its full-year cash-flow outlook, reinforcing expectations that the recovery is progressing.

Boeing continues to ramp up 737 MAX production, while its Global Services segment produced $5.3 billion in revenue and an 18.1% operating margin. Management reaffirmed its full-year cash-flow outlook, reinforcing expectations that the recovery is progressing. Neutral Sentiment: Defense performance was mixed: Defense, Space & Security generated $7.5 billion in revenue but posted a 0.2% operating margin loss. The strong sales contribution helped overall revenue, although profitability remains a concern.

Defense, Space & Security generated $7.5 billion in revenue but posted a 0.2% operating margin loss. The strong sales contribution helped overall revenue, although profitability remains a concern. Negative Sentiment: Air Force One costs widened the loss: Boeing recorded a $280 million charge on the delayed replacement program, contributing to a $428 million GAAP net loss. Core loss per share was $0.76, versus the $0.28 loss analysts expected, although the loss narrowed from $612 million a year earlier. CNBC article

Boeing recorded a $280 million charge on the delayed replacement program, contributing to a $428 million GAAP net loss. Core loss per share was $0.76, versus the $0.28 loss analysts expected, although the loss narrowed from $612 million a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: New 737 MAX inspections add a safety overhang: The FAA instructed airlines to inspect seat installation on 453 737 MAX aircraft after reports that some seats were improperly secured. The estimated cost is modest at about $2.7 million, but the issue renews scrutiny of Boeing’s manufacturing quality and regulatory risks.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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